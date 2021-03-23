Now accepting scholarship donations for the 2021 NORML Key West Legal Seminar





The 2021 NORML Key West Legal Seminar, December 2-4, is an excellent legal seminar with outstanding speakers from around the country, and it is fully accredited by all states that require Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits for practicing attorneys. In addition, it has become a wonderful opportunity to spend some time in a relaxed setting with old friends, and to make new friends, who share your opposition to marijuana prohibition.





Members of the NORML Legal Committee will qualify for a $100 discount on registration fees. If you would like to join the NORML Legal Committee and receive this benefit you can sign up by clicking here.





We look forward to seeing you at this annual celebration of personal freedom.