Now accepting scholarship donations for the 2021 NORML Key West Legal Seminar
The 2021 NORML Key West Legal Seminar, December 2-4, is an excellent legal seminar with outstanding speakers from around the country, and it is fully accredited by all states that require Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits for practicing attorneys. In addition, it has become a wonderful opportunity to spend some time in a relaxed setting with old friends, and to make new friends, who share your opposition to marijuana prohibition.
Members of the NORML Legal Committee will qualify for a $100 discount on registration fees.
We look forward to seeing you at this annual celebration of personal freedom.
Contribution rules
This contribution is made from my own funds or the funds of an authorizing corporation or other entity, and the funds are not being provided by any other person or entity.
