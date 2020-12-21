We must keep up the fight to legalize marijuana across the United States by taking our cause to local city councils, state legislatures, and to Congress. Your support helps ensure responsible consumers are represented in the political process and powers our movement to end prohibition once and for all.





Donate TODAY. Together, we WILL legalize marijuana nationwide.





To be considered a NORML member in good standing donate at least $35 annually. Sustaining monthly supporters ensure that we have the resources needed to continue our work.





Please allow 4-6 weeks to receive your card.